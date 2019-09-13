Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE ASHES, 2019 5th Test, The Oval, London, 12 - 16 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

England

294 (87.1)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia*

29/2 (12.1)

Australia trail by 265 runs, MIN. 69.5 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Ganguly Must Not Occupy More Than One Post: BCCI Ethics Officer

The BCCI Ethics Officer D.K. Jain has made it clear that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has tractable conflict & must relinquish his interests.

IANS |September 13, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
Ganguly Must Not Occupy More Than One Post: BCCI Ethics Officer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer D.K. Jain has made it clear to the board that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has tractable conflict and must relinquish his interests.

In the mail accessed by IANS, Jain has given the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president the benefit of doubt, but has also gone on to explain that he must not hold more than one position.

"In the instant case, having regard to the afore noted stand of Mr. Ganguly, viz (i) that if it is found by the Ethics Officer that his presence in the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee) has resulted in a "conflict of interest" situation, as envisaged in Rule 38 of the Rules, his Reply in these Complaints may be treated as his resignation there from immediate effect and (ii) that his involvement with the IPL Franchise has come to an end in May 2019, I declare that in the present case the "Conflict of Interest" is tractable.

"Although it is trite law that the ignorance of the law is no excuse and, Mr. Ganguly was obliged to disclose the requisite information as stipulated in Rule 38(2) of the Rules, but bearing in the mind the fact that the Rules have come into existence only after August 2018, I am inclined to give benefit of doubt to Mr. Ganguly that perhaps he may not have realised that his occupying the said three posts did involve "Conflict of Interest".

"Accordingly, I direct the BCCI to ensure that Mr. Sourav Ganguly relinquishes his interests, which give rise to "Conflict of Interest" and does not continue to occupy more than one post as enumerated in Rule 38(4) of the Rules at any given point of time," he wrote.

bcciconflict of interestdk jainsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...