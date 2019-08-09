Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Gary Kirsten Appointed Head Coach of Durban Heat For MSL 2019

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Gary Kirsten Appointed Head Coach of Durban Heat For MSL 2019

Former South Africa opener Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the head coach of Durban Heat, a franchise in the Mzansi Super League.

After having coached India, South Africa and teams in IPL and Big Bash League, Kirsten was in line to take over the England team after Trevor Bayliss’ tenure ends in September. But after taking up this role, that possibility is ruled out.

Kirsten will take over at the South African Twenty20 franchise in November.

After the announcement, Kirtsen said, "I have got fond memories of playing cricket at Kingsmead and, with my wife being from these parts, she thinks it is a natural progression!"

"It is also a great opportunity to be involved in South African cricket and when Heinrich (Strydom) gave me the call I thought it was a great chance to stay relevant in the T20 space.

"For us as a franchise we want to ignite as much interest in the game as possible. The priority is obviously to win games but we want to get people behind the brand and get the spectators to feel that the Durban Heat is their team."

Kirsten went on to add, "It's a fantastic opportunity for me to add as much value as I can to the side that we select so that they can reach their potential. I find that every league is different and it's going to be important that we get into a rhythm early."

durban heatsgary kirstenMzansi Super League

Loading...