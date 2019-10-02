Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Gary Kirsten Frontrunner For England Coaching Job

Former South Africa international Gary Kirsten is in line to become England’s new coach, according to report in the The Telegraph. The 51-year-old is scheduled to meet the ECB officials on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 2, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
The position had been open ever since former coach Trevor Bayliss announced his departure in July.

Kirsten has exceptional credentials as a coach and had led India to a World Cup victory in 2011, and also had a successful stint with the South African team too.

Apart from that he coached Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash League.

Currently associated with the Durban Heat in Mzansi Super League, Kirsten could start his England stint on December 17, during their tour to South Africa.

The reports further state that Kirsten could be earning as much as £1m per year for a period of three years.

In a career spanning 11 years, Kirsten played 101 Tests and scored 7289 runs at an average of 45. He scored a career-best of 275 against England in Durban in 1999-2000.

