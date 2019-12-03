Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Gary Stead ‘Quietly Optimistic’ about Boult & de Grandhomme’s Fitness Before Perth Test

New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who is waiting on Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme to get fit before New Zealand take on Australia in the first Test at Perth on December 12th said he is “quietly optimistic” about the duo returning to the side in time for the clash.

Both players were injured in the first Test against England at Mount Maunganui, with Boult straining a muscle over his right rib and de Grandhomme sustaining a tear in his right abdominal muscle. And speaking after registering a series win over England, Stead provided an update on the duo.

"They're both progressing well, which is encouraging for us," Stead told reporters.

"Colin could have kept bowling through the test match, so he's probably a little bit more advanced, but Trent scrubbed up well today, which was really encouraging.

"I don't know if I'm really confident - I'm quietly optimistic. They're both tracking where we want them to be at."

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke in support of top order batsman Jeet Raval, who has only managed scores of 0, 19, 0 and 5 in his last four Test innings’.

"Batting's a tough thing whenever," Williamson said.

"Jeet has had a number of successful times at the top of the order with Tom Latham.

"You put that up against a really strong bowling attack here, those things can happen. He has been playing well and his role at the top of the order in general he's been very successful at so these sorts of games do happen.

"Unfortunate for him as well with the review, which certainly wasn't our friend over the last couple of games, but he's an outstanding player and team member as well, so he'll be working hard."

