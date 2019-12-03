Gary Stead ‘Quietly Optimistic’ about Boult & de Grandhomme’s Fitness Before Perth Test
New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who is waiting on Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme to get fit before New Zealand take on Australia in the first Test at Perth on December 12th said he is “quietly optimistic” about the duo returning to the side in time for the clash.
