Gautam Gambhir and Omar Abdullah Have Twitter Spat over Killing of a Terrorist

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 13, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
Indian opener Gautam Gambhir and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were involved in a Twitter spat on the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Wani. The former opener held politicians at fault for Mannan Wani, a scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, taking to terrorism, post which the National Conference leader said Gambhir was not aware of the situation in the state.

The argument started with this Tweet.

Omar Abdullah replied:





An exchange followed:













Mannan Wani, a top man of Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir Valley, was killed in an encounter on Thursday, post which clashes broke out in the district. Wani had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen earlier this year after going missing from the Uttar Pradesh university, where he had been studying Applied Geology. A few days later, his photograph, holding what appeared to be a AK assault rifle, appeared on social media.
