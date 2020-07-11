Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 35 runs, MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

105/2 (10.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Gautam Gambhir Believes MS Dhoni Was a 'Very Lucky' India Captain - Here's Why

Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni was 'very lucky' as a captain and that he reaped the benefits of the hard work that was put in by his predecessors.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 6:09 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Believes MS Dhoni Was a 'Very Lucky' India Captain - Here's Why

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni, who captained India to two ICC World Cups victories, one ICC Champions Trophy and also achieved the number one ranking in Test cricket, was 'very lucky' as a captain.

Gambhir believes Dhoni reaped the benefits of the hard work that was put in by his predecessors, most notably current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

"Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best teams," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies."

Also Read: Aakash Chopra Explains Why Virat Kohli is Not a Successful IPL Captain

Dhoni's captaincy record in Test cricket - especially in home conditions - was decent and it was under him that India reached the top of the ICC rankings for the first time, although success away from home proved elusive at times.

However, Gambhir believes that Dhoni's success in the longest format of the game is also down to a player he inherited who was moulded by Ganguly - Zaheer Khan.

"The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan. He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world class bowler."

Cricket Connected airs every Saturday & Sunday at 7PM & 9PM

2011 World Cupcricketcricket newsGautam GambhirIndian cricket teamMS Dhonisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more