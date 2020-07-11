Gautam Gambhir Believes MS Dhoni Was a 'Very Lucky' India Captain - Here's Why

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes MS Dhoni, who captained India to two ICC World Cups victories, one ICC Champions Trophy and also achieved the number one ranking in Test cricket, was 'very lucky' as a captain.
Gambhir believes Dhoni reaped the benefits of the hard work that was put in by his predecessors, most notably current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
"Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best teams," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies."
Dhoni's captaincy record in Test cricket - especially in home conditions - was decent and it was under him that India reached the top of the ICC rankings for the first time, although success away from home proved elusive at times.
However, Gambhir believes that Dhoni's success in the longest format of the game is also down to a player he inherited who was moulded by Ganguly - Zaheer Khan.
"The reason Dhoni became such a successful captain in Test cricket is because of Zaheer Khan. He was a big blessing that Dhoni got, for which credit goes to Ganguly. According to me, Zaheer has been India’s best world class bowler."
