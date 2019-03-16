Gautam Gambhir Conferred Padma Shri

Loading...
Not one to mince words, Gambhir put out a tweet thanking both his critics as well as the well wishers of Indian cricket for their support.
“This is for all the supporters of Indian cricket and my critics. Both have played a part in my journey…some day will discuss who played more than the other,” Gambhir tweeted.
This is for all the supporters of Indian cricket and my critics. Both have played a part in my journey...some day will discuss who played more than the other @BCCI #padmashriaward pic.twitter.com/zrMrAEikKB
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 16, 2019
The 37-year-old last played for the country in 2016 against England in Rajkot.
Gambhir, who played an instrumental part in India’s World Cup win in 2011 and also the World T20 in 2007, scored 4154 runs in Test cricket from 58 matches, 5238 runs in ODIs and 932 in T20Is.
The others who were conferred with India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, along with Gambhir: Football captain Sunil Chhetri, Archery star Bombayla Devi, Basketball player Prashanti Singh, Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Kabaddi captain Ajay Thakur, Table tennis player Achantha Sharath Kamal and Chess player Harika Dronavalli.
First Published: March 16, 2019, 6:31 PM IST