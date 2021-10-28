Gautam Gambhir Hits Back at Mohammed Shami Critics, Asks 'Where Are we Heading?'

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami was attacked with hateful comments and abuses following India’s defeat against Pakistan in their opening contest of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The 10-wicket drubbing was India’s first loss against Pakistan in World Cups in both 50 over format and T20s. Before that, India held a 12-0 record against their arch-rivals.

Baba Azam’s men outplayed Virat Kohli’s men in blue, which invited massive criticism from Indian cricket fans. Trolls mainly targeted Mohammed Shami as he returned with the most expensive figures of all Indian bowlers who played in the match. The 31-year-old conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs.

Following that episode, many former and current cricketers came in Mohammed Shami’s defence and politicians and lent their support for one of India’s premium quicks. From Sachin Tendulkar to Yuzvendra Chahal to Rahul Gandhi, everyone tweeted in support of Shami. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the critics who raised questions over Mohammed Shami’s religion after the match.

Gambhir called the online attack ‘ridiculous’ in a column on Times of India and questioned, “where are we heading?"

“…India lose to Pakistan on Sunday. By Monday/Tuesday Mohammad Shami’s integrity towards his team and country was being questioned. How ridiculous can that be? Is it to say that Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar were more committed because they belong to a certain religion? Where are we heading?," he wrote.

“I know Shami very well as I have led him in KKR. He is hard-working, committed fast bowler who just had an off day. Unfortunately for him, it happened against Pakistan. But that can happen to anyone. Why can’t we just say, “well done, Pakistan" and leave it at that?," the former KKR skipper added.

Coming back to the match, asked to bat first, India made a decent 151/7 in 20 overs riding on captain Virat Kohli’s 51 after the Pakistan bowling attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi rattled the Indian batting line-up. Only Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returned with respectable numbers on that night.

Indian bowlers also failed to get going on Sunday as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar scored 79* and 68*, respectively, to finish the run chase in just 17.5 overs.

India will play their next game against New Zealand on Sunday.

