Gautam Gambhir in Self-Isolation After Covid-19 Case Reported At His Home

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been forced to isolate himself after a Covid-19 positive case was detected inside his home. The 39-year old cricketer revealed the news on Twitter.

“Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!” Gambhir tweeted.Gautam Gambhir stays in Delhi which has been seeing a massive surge in cases for past 7 days. The city has been recording more than 6,700 new Covid-19 cases for three days in a row, is also facing shortage of ICU beds with ventilators. A two-day old report in IANS stated that the availability of Covid ICU beds with ventilators at 39 private and a Central government-run hospital in the national capital has gone nil.

Central government-run Northern Railway Hospital and leading private hospitals such as Max, Indraprastha Apollo and Fortis hospitals showed full occupancy of the ICU beds with ventilators available for the Covid patients. The figure stands around over 40 per cent of the total hospitals where such a facility is currently provided. As of now, 96 hospitals, including government and private-run, cater this facility in Delhi.Amid the reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a third wave of coronavirus may be sweeping through the national capital and the government is preparing for all contingencies.

(With inputs from News 18.com)