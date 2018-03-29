Gautam Gambhir Issues Passionate Defence of Steve Smith, Questions Cricket Australia

Steve Smith breaks down during a press conference in Sydney. (AP Image)

While cricket needs to be corruption-free but feel sanctions on Aussies bit harsh. Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike? History has it administrators deride those who standup for players’ cause. Classic case: Ian Chappell #BallTampering #StevenSmith — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

Feel sorry for @stevesmith49 dad (in pic) other family members. Hope media n Aussie public go easy on them as families can be soft targets. More than d ban living wid this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment. #BallTamperingRow pic.twitter.com/L2sV8BgWAH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

I may be getting emotional but @stevesmith49 doesn’t look to me a cheat. Don’t know about u but I see in him a desperate leader trying to win a Test match for his country, his team. Yes, indeed, his methods were questionable but let’s not label him corrupt #BallTamperingScandal pic.twitter.com/xOxAM45QXM — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 29, 2018

First Published: March 29, 2018, 8:30 PM IST