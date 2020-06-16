Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Lifts the Lid on Spat with Shane Watson in 2008

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir revealed that during he had not elbowed Shane Watson on purpose during the Test match against Australia in 2008.

Gambhir had scored a well-crafted double ton during that match but it is mostly remembered for altercations he had with Watson as well as Simon Katich.

“Shane Watson! And the reason is I didn’t do that intentionally. Actually, I got banned after that game. A lot of people say that I elbowed him, but I didn’t do that purposely,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Gambhir further added that he accepted the offence on the advice of then-India coach Gary Kirsten, who told him that match referee Chris Broad would be sympathetic to his cause and not ban him.

Also Read: Why Pakistan's 1999 Series in India Remains Wasim Akram's Favourite Tour

However, Broad ended up handing the cricketer a one-match ban after Gambhir accepted the offence.

“When I was going for the hearing to the match, Gary Kirsten told me to accept it as it is Chris Broad. He will give you extra sympathy and he is not going to ban you.

I went inside with Gary Kirsten and he asked if you accept your mistake. I said ‘Yes’ and he said you are banned,” added the cricketer-turned-politician.

Gambhir was also quizzed by Irfan Pathan as to whether or not he ever had any fights or arguments with teammates, to which Gambhir replied in the negative.

“I don’t think we ever had a heated argument. Never! The world has seen whatever heated arguments I have had,” he concluded.

