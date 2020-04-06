Gautam Gambhir Pledges Rs 50 Lakh More to Battle COVID-19
Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh more to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.
Gautam Gambhir Pledges Rs 50 Lakh More to Battle COVID-19
Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh more to the Delhi Government for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings