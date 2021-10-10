Gautam Gambhir Rates Captains of IPL Play-off Teams, Takes Sly Dig at KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan

With the Indian Premier League having reached its business end, the focus shifts to the top four teams from the league phase, who have qualified for the playoffs.

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir rated all captains of Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Gambhir took a dig at his former side, saying that KKR is not being led by Eoin Morgan, adding that he is being guided by the ‘video analyst’ from the dugout.

”Morgan’s point of view, I’m not sure because he doesn’t captain, so it’s the video analyst that captains the side. He only just looks at the video analyst, so I don’t know whether he’s the captain on the field or (if the) captaincy is happening off the field," Gambhir said on the ESPNcricinfo show ‘Runorder’.

For RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Gambhir said it has been ‘fabulous’.

“Virat has been fabulous. Honestly, I have not enjoyed a lot of his captaincy, but this time around, he’s been very, very good. Probably the reason is because he thinks this is his last time as captain in IPL, (so) he wants to enjoy it more; he’s just more relaxed. And he’s got the bowlers this time," Gambhir said.

Gambhir said even though he still considers MS Dhoni to be No 1, but feels Rishabh Pant has the advantage.

“Purely from the captaincy point of view who can handle the pressure best, probably has to be Dhoni. Rishabh has the advantage from a point of view that he’s got a lot of experience in the playing XI. If Steve Smith plays, he’s got him alongside. He has got Ravichandran Ashwin who has captained earlier as well… so for me Dhoni is No. 1 at the moment," Gambhir added.

