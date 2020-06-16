Gautam Gambhir Rates This Indian Batsman Over Chris Gayle and de Villiers
Virat Kohli has been exceptional in international cricket ever since he made his debut way back in 2008. But it is his ability to score consistently, that separates him from the world's best. Even in the T20 format, Gautam Gambhir rates his above the likes of Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and Rohit Sharma, for his sheer consistency.
