Gautam Gambhir Rates This Indian Batsman Over Chris Gayle and de Villiers

Virat Kohli has been exceptional in international cricket ever since he made his debut way back in 2008. But it is his ability to score consistently, that separates him from the world's best. Even in the T20 format, Gautam Gambhir rates his above the likes of Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and Rohit Sharma, for his sheer consistency.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
Speaking at Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected chat show, Gambhir said why Kohli is different from India’s Rohit.

“That’s why he’s (Virat Kohli) different from the rest. You look at Rohit Sharma. He does not have the quality which Virat Kohli has, of rotating the strike. Rohit Sharma has those big shots, but that’s why Virat is more consistent than Rohit,” said Gambhir.

“Chris Gayle doesn’t have that ability to rotate the strike, AB de Villiers doesn’t have the ability to rotate strike off each delivery against spin-bowling, Virat Kohli has that, and that’s why he averages over 50,” said Gambhir.

He further explained how rotating the strike is so important and not many players around the world can do that.

“People do not give a lot of importance to dot balls. If you play fewer dot balls, you can reduce a lot of pressure. The easiest thing to do in cricket is a six or a four.

"Because ultimately, you are playing that high-risk shot. If it comes off, everyone loves it. If it doesn’t come off, you’ll probably be back in the pavilion. But there are very few cricketers in world cricket who can rotate the strike off every bowl. That’s what Virat Kohli does really well,” Gambhir said.

