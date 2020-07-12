Former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the days when he and MS Dhoni would share a room when on tour with the national team.
"We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger.
"So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young.
"MS just initially started playing international cricket, we went to Kenya together, Zimbabwe, India A tour together, we spent a lot of time together."
Gambhir had previously also spoken about the former India skipper and how he was 'lucky' to have such good sides to lead and therefore was able to be as successful as he was.
"Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best teams.
"Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies."
Gautam Gambhir Recalls Being Roommates with MS Dhoni When on Tour
