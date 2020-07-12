Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, , 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

West Indies need 130 runs to win, MIN. 61.5 Overs Left Today
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 12, , 12 July, 2020

CTL Eurocollege CC

75/1 (10.5)

CTL Eurocollege CC
v/s
Cyprus Moufflons CC
Cyprus Moufflons CC

Toss won by CTL Eurocollege CC (decided to bat)
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Eliminator, , 12 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

52/3 (6.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Prague Barbarians Vandals
Prague Barbarians Vandals

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Gautam Gambhir Recalls Being Roommates with MS Dhoni When on Tour

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir recently took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the days when he and MS Dhoni would share a room when on tour with the national team.

"We were roommates for more than a month and all we used to talk about was hair because he had those long hair and how he would maintain that hair and all that stuff," Gambhir said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"We remember sleeping on the floor, because we had a very small room and the first week, we were discussing how to make this room look bigger.

"So, we removed the bed out of the room and then we slept on the floor on the mattresses and it was a great moment because we both were young.

Also Read: Can't Find Anyone in World Cricket Who Didn't Get Along with MS Dhoni - Graeme Smith

"MS just initially started playing international cricket, we went to Kenya together, Zimbabwe, India A tour together, we spent a lot of time together."

Gambhir had previously also spoken about the former India skipper and how he was 'lucky' to have such good sides to lead and therefore was able to be as successful as he was.

"Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin (Tendulkar), (Virender) Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj (Singh), Yusuf (Pathan), Virat (Kohli) so he had got the best teams.

"Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result Dhoni won so many trophies."

cricketcricket newsGautam GambhirIndian cricket teamMS Dhoni

