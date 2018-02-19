Gambhir Returns for Delhi, Mumbai Rest Rahane for Vijay Hazare

Delhi will take on Andhra Pradesh in the fourth and final quarter-final that will be played on February 22 at the Palam ground in the national capital.
The left-handed opener, who had been sidelined from the earlier stages of the tournament, will add meat to an already in-form Delhi batting order. The top order with Gambhir, will now also have the likes of Unmukt Chand and Hiten Dalal, while Manjot Kalra, who scored a century in the ICC U-19 World Cup final is on stand-by.
Meanwhile, Karnataka who take on Hyderabad were dealt with a big blow as fast bowler and captain Vinay Kumar continues to be out of action due to injury. Kumar missed the final group stage game for his side against Railways on February 16th. Kumar’s role of captain will be handed over to Karun Nair once again for the quarter-final.
There is bad news for Yusuf Pathan as well, as his return from a back-dated ban for a doping violation did not go well. Pathan who did not play the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been dropped due to his poor performances in the six matches of the group stages. Pathan has been replaced by the young Akshay Brahmbhatt in the Baroda side who will face Saurashtra.
Shreyas Iyer, who was part of a dominant Indian team in the ODI series in South Africa has been included in the Mumbai squad, whereas Ajinkya Rahane has been given a break after Mumbai chief selector Ajit Agarkar agreed to his request.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Ajinkya RahanedelhiGautam GambhirHiten DalalManjot KalraUnmukt Chandvijay hazare trophyVinay KumarYusuf Pathan
First Published: February 19, 2018, 11:26 PM IST