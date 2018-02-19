Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gambhir Returns for Delhi, Mumbai Rest Rahane for Vijay Hazare

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 20, 2018, 10:54 AM IST
Gambhir Returns for Delhi, Mumbai Rest Rahane for Vijay Hazare

Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)

Once the lynch pin of the Indian batting line-up, Gautam Gambhir has recovered from his ankle injury and will turn out for his state side, Delhi, in the knockout phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which begins on February 21.

Delhi will take on Andhra Pradesh in the fourth and final quarter-final that will be played on February 22 at the Palam ground in the national capital.

The left-handed opener, who had been sidelined from the earlier stages of the tournament, will add meat to an already in-form Delhi batting order. The top order with Gambhir, will now also have the likes of Unmukt Chand and Hiten Dalal, while Manjot Kalra, who scored a century in the ICC U-19 World Cup final is on stand-by.

Meanwhile, Karnataka who take on Hyderabad were dealt with a big blow as fast bowler and captain Vinay Kumar continues to be out of action due to injury. Kumar missed the final group stage game for his side against Railways on February 16th. Kumar’s role of captain will be handed over to Karun Nair once again for the quarter-final.

There is bad news for Yusuf Pathan as well, as his return from a back-dated ban for a doping violation did not go well. Pathan who did not play the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been dropped due to his poor performances in the six matches of the group stages. Pathan has been replaced by the young Akshay Brahmbhatt in the Baroda side who will face Saurashtra.

Shreyas Iyer, who was part of a dominant Indian team in the ODI series in South Africa has been included in the Mumbai squad, whereas Ajinkya Rahane has been given a break after Mumbai chief selector Ajit Agarkar agreed to his request.

Also Watch

Ajinkya RahanedelhiGautam GambhirHiten DalalManjot KalraUnmukt Chandvijay hazare trophyVinay KumarYusuf Pathan
First Published: February 19, 2018, 11:26 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking