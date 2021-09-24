Gautam Gambhir Reveals All he Did Was to Plan How to Dismiss Rohit Sharma When Playing Against Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma on Thursday and became the first player to reach 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first player to do so against them in IPL. The Mumbai Indians captain scored 33 from 30 before he was dismissed by KKR allrounder Sunil Narine.

KKR went on to win the contest by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the match, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir shared his experience from his captaincy tenure. Speaking to Star Sports, he said Rohit can attack opponents effortlessly and has always given a tough time to the KKR team.

Gambhir said, “He (Rohit) has gotten heaps of runs against KKR. I have made it very clear as well that in my seven years of captaincy, all I had to plan in those seven years was against Rohit Sharma."

Gambhir, who led KKR to two winning titles as their captain, is part of the commentary team for the IPL 2021.

The former India international said Rohit has given KKR side many nightmares. He said, “I knew that he plays spin very well, he plays fast bowling really well and he can attack and dominate whenever he wants irrespective of what the conditions are."

Last year, Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo that Rohit should be made India’s captain in limited-overs cricket.

He claimed that Rohit stands out as a leader and should be soon given captaincy at least for the T20 format. He added that his opinion does not imply that Virat Kohli is a poor captain.

Gambhir felt it is only right if players are judged on the same parameters, when sharing a common platform. While MI captain has won five IPL titles, Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has never won IPL so far.

