Gautam Gambhir Says Hockey Bronze Bigger than Cricket World Cup Wins; Fans Disagree
1-MIN READ

Gautam Gambhir Says Hockey Bronze Bigger than Cricket World Cup Wins; Fans Disagree

Gambhir seems to have made a rather controversial statement after India's bronze medal win.

Gambhir seems to have made a rather controversial statement after India's bronze medal win.

India winning the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Olympics, after a gap of 41 years, is perhaps the greatest achievement for sports in the country. Even two-time World Cup-winning Team India member, Gautam Gambhir thinks so.

India winning the bronze medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics, after a gap of 41 years, is perhaps the greatest achievement for sports in the country. Even two-time World Cup-winning Team India member, Gautam Gambhir thinks so. After the team won the historic bronze beating Germany 5-4, the former India opener took to Twitter, and wrote, “Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride."

But the fans didn’t quite agree with the former cricketer, and said that both the sports cannot be compared.

Meanwhile, Gambhir had played crucial roles in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final, which took India to wins.

first published:August 05, 2021, 10:53 IST