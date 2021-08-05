Gautam Gambhir Says Hockey Bronze Bigger than Cricket World Cup Wins; Fans Disagree

India winning the bronze medal in men’s hockey at the Olympics, after a gap of 41 years, is perhaps the greatest achievement for sports in the country. Even two-time World Cup-winning Team India member, Gautam Gambhir thinks so. After the team won the historic bronze beating Germany 5-4, the former India opener took to Twitter, and wrote, “Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride."

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

But the fans didn’t quite agree with the former cricketer, and said that both the sports cannot be compared.

Being the hero of 2007 and 2011 World CupStill u are saying this …. Why!!!!!!!;— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 5, 2021

Sir, this looks more like a politician's tweet than a sportsperson's tweet. No need to demean other's achievement.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 5, 2021

In a world where people don't even wanna compare different formats and eras Gambhir saab is comparing two different sports. Respect. 🐐— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 5, 2021

Why to demean other's achievement when we can celebrate both?— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 5, 2021

This is too much now, that 1983 WC was a revolution for Indian Cricket, bigger than anything, the 2007 WC was the inaugural WC and India got crowned as the 1st ever champions, 2011 WC was a WC win after 28 years, meant alot. Simply praise the hockey team without controversies. — ηαмαη - ICT 🇮🇳 CSK 💛 (@Mr_unknown23_) August 5, 2021

Cricket ko Olympic game se compare mat kijiye Olympic is GREAT— Shashi Yadav (@skyshashiyadav) August 5, 2021

Why this comparison?? Every win is big, be it in hockey or cricket.. why to make one sport more important than other.. this is the same mistake we might have done in 1983.. "forget olympic medals, cricket world cup win is bigger".. people of that era must have thought the same— Saroj kant Tiwari (@sarojktiwari) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Gambhir had played crucial roles in the 2007 World T20 final and the 2011 World Cup final, which took India to wins.

