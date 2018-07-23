Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gautam Gambhir Shares Fun Video of Daughter Taking 'Yo-Yo' Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 23, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir Shares Fun Video of Daughter Taking 'Yo-Yo' Test

File photo of Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)

Gautam Gambhir has shared a video of his elder daughter Aazeen completing a course of cones and hurdles on social media platform Instagram with the caption, "Looks like my elder one Aazeen has conquered the Yo-Yo test."

Looks like my elder one Aazeen has conquered the Yo-Yo test.

A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55) on



Ever since passing the Yo-Yo test was made mandatory by the BCCI for players to be selected to the national team, it has been a topic of debate with some agreeing to the idea and others giving it a red flag. The likes of Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Shami were not selected in the Indian side after they failed to clear the fitness test.

But Gambhir’s post was just a fun take on his daughter jumping around in what seemed to be a circuit laid out for the cricketer to work on his own fitness.

Of the people to voice their opinion about the test, Sachin Tendulkar has most recently said that he believes it should not be the sole criteria while picking a player. "I feel certain fielding standards are critical. Now I haven’t done the Yo-Yo Test. We had the beep test, which is more or less similar," Tendulkar said. "But that shouldn’t be the only criterion. It should be a mixture of fitness and also looking at the ability of a player. I think Yo-Yo test is important but also looking at the ability of the player and how fit or unfit the player is."

Also Watch

Gautam GambhirOff The FieldYo-Yo Test
First Published: July 23, 2018, 1:13 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...