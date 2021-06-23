Gautam Gambhir Shares Throwback Photo on Instagram, Emphasising on Dive

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday decided to have some fun on social media. The cricketer, who retired from international cricket in December 2018, has switched to politics after winning the elections on Bharatiya Janata Party’s ticket from East Delhi. He has remained quite active on social media and continues to express his views on a range of topics relating to cricketing and non-cricketing issues.

Gambhir shared a throwback photo of himself on Instagram from the time he was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the photo, Gambhir can be seen sporting a KKR jersey and in a jovial mood. “When the batsmen dives even before you throw at the stumps!” the caption read.

The former Indian batsmen’s post collected73,000 likes within a couple of hours of surfacing online. Netizens flooded the comments section as one fan wrote that he missed seeing the cricketer on the field, while others praised Gambhirfor his captaincy stint with KKR. However, his former IPL franchise KKR too commented with a cheeky reply saying, “When you smile even before reading the caption”.

Gambhir, who represented Indiain 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is amassing over 10,000 runs, had his own share of setbacks with run-outs due to not diving in time to save his wicket. While cricket fans will never forget the opener’s amazing knock during the 2011 World Cup Final, where he fell short by three runs of a match-winning century. Gambhir had two potentially great ODI knocks cut short by careless run-outs in his career earlier.

The first was against arch-rivals Pakistan in a Champions Trophy game in 2009. Gambhir took control after Sachin Tendulkar’s early dismissal, but just when a match-winning knock against the Asian neighbours was about to get interesting. Gambhir who was on 59 then was run out by Younis Khan. He made the long walk back, cursing himself, and India collapsed.

He was dismissedin a similar fashion against Australia in the quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup. He once again heralded the innings after the fall of Virender Sehwag. Batting in the 40s, he started running absurdly, which nearly got him and Yuvraj Singh run out twice. But on the third occasion, Gambhir ran himself out. Replays showed a dive might have saved his wicket, but once again he kept admonishing himself all the way back.

