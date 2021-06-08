CRICKETNEXT

Gautam Gambhir Shares Throwback Photo to the Time When he Lifted '1.3 Billion Dreams' in His Hands

Gautam Gambhir's latest Instagram post reminded his fans about his love for cricket

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s latest Instagram post reminded his fans about his love for cricket.In a throwback picture from the World Cup 2011, Gambhir took the fans back to the glorious moment when the Men in Blue held the cup for the first time since 1983. Every cricket fan has that moment immortalised, but for the men on the field, the moment must have been doubly memorable.

In his Instagram post, he can be seen holding the World Cup trophy and staring at it fondly with expression is of clear joy. In the caption, he wrote how a heavy trophy becomes light when there carry 1.3 billion hopes.

The post has received 165,694 likes and thousands of comments. “GAUTAM GAMBHIR THE REAL HERO OF WORLD CUP 2011,” commented one fan, while another noted, “Its like Carrying 135 Cr. Dreams in two hands.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the win. India lifted the cup on April 2, 2011, in an action-packed match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. The Sri Lankans had set a target of 274 for team India. The opener duo of Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag failed in the first few overs, putting the team and fans in utter stress. Then magic happened with an 83-run partnership between Gambhir and Virat Kohli,helping India drive forward towards glory. Gambhir played an impressive 97 runs before going back to the pavilion.

At last, the partnership between captain MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh led the team to victory with the skipper’s iconic six.The win would not have been possible without Gambhir’s important score and the way he held the initial battle order from collapsing.

 

