Gautam Gambhir Was Obsessed With Cricket and Responded to Challenges: VVS Laxman

One of India’s most stylish batsmen VVS Laxman has taken it upon himself to pay tribute to his teammates, especially those who have helped him shape his career.
Laxman through a series of tweets in the past few days has praised the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan, Javagal Srinath, and Ashish Nehra.
On Thursday it was the turn of the left handed opening batsman Gautam Gambhir. Laxman said the southpaw was never one to shy away from a challenge.
Gambhir had been part of India’s 2007 T20I World Cup winning team and 2011 ODI-World Cup winning squad as well, playing important roles in both campaigns.
Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 11, 2020
Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u. Another reason why u deserved a grand farewell. BTW am still curious to know why were u always perched at silly point while I was fighting for life @ shortleg!!!
His contribution of 97 runs in the final of the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai proved to be crucial for India’s win over Sri Lanka.
Laxman tweeted, “Massively inquisitive and totally obsessed with the game, @GautamGambhir never shied away from a challenge on a cricket field. Whether it was taking on express pace bowlers on spicy tracks overseas or standing up for a wronged teammate, he knew not what it was to back down.”
Gambhir, currently a Delhi BJP MP, was quick to respond to Laxman, “Tks Special, every moment spent with u was education. Our dressing room was full of role models but none bigger dan u.”.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Gautam Gambhir Was Obsessed With Cricket and Responded to Challenges: VVS Laxman
His contribution of 97 runs in the final of the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai proved to be crucial for India’s win over Sri Lanka.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings