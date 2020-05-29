Gautam Gambhir's Father's SUV Stolen From Outside Home

New Delhi: An SUV was stolen outside MP Gautam Gambhir's residence in Delhi. The incident took place late night on Thursday at round 2.30 am.
DCP Central, Sanjay Bhatia said, "We received the information that a Fortuner car was stolen from his residence. The station house officer along with the staff went to his residence in old Rajinder Nagar."
The SUV belongs to Gambhir's father, Deepak Gambhir. The latter met the SHO and stated that he owned the white Fortuner car -- DL ICKA 0034.
He also told police that the car was parked outside his residence since afternoon. They got to know about the incident in the morning.
Police have recovered the CCTV footage that shows unknown suspects coming in an Innova. They stopped outside the residence and within four minutes, they broke open the cars lock. The CCTV footage also shows the unknown suspects driving away the car.
Teams have been formed and the local intelligence have been put in place to track down the vehicle.
