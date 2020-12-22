Gautam Gambhir’s Holiday Pic With Wife & Kids is Winning Hearts Online

Doting over his daughter, Gambhir wrote that whenever it comes to a friendly competition like a cycle race, his younger daughter is in his team

Cricketer and politician Gautam Gambhir adores his family and often shares snippets from his personal life on social media. Recently, Gambhir posted a lovely picture with his wife Natasha Jain and their daughters Aazeen and Anaiza Gambhir.The pic has been captured in the backdrop of cottages lined up on the blue sea. All the members can be seen riding bicycles, except for little Anaiza who is sitting in the backseat of Gambhir’s cycle. It seems like Natasha is saying something to Anaiza who holds on to her father’s arm quite intently.

Doting over his daughter, Gambhir wrote that whenever it comes to a friendly competition like a cycle race, his younger daughter is in his team. It could have been the practical choice as well as Gambhir rides a tricycle with a basket at the back to comfortably fit Anaiza.In the caption, he wrote: “When it comes to a cycle race, Anaiza is always on team daddy!”

Although no location has been mentioned in the post, it can be expected that the image is from their trip to the Maldives. Both Natasha and Gambhir have been sharing multiple pictures from the trip as the family enjoyed some valuable time on the Paradise Islands. Earlier Gambhir had shared another shot with Natasha. The caption read: “In the lap of nature’s beauty with the most beautiful soul!”

Even while enjoying a vacation, Gambhir has not left his work behind. Recently, he suggested some crucial changes to the lineup of Team India for the Men in Blue to avoid a humiliating series loss against Australia. Speaking at a show, the former batsman had suggested that Prithvi Shaw be replaced by Shubman Gill in the top order.He also wanted KL Rahul to come in at Number 5 with Rishabh Pant replacing Wriddhiman Saha in the playing XI. Gambhir also opted for Ravindra Jadeja’s return to the squad in place of Hanuma Vihari.