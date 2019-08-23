Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

56/7 (25.0)

England trail by 123 runs
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

Gavaskar meets President Trump on Charity Fund-Raising Trip to US

PTI |August 23, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
Gavaskar meets President Trump on Charity Fund-Raising Trip to US

New Delhi: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar met US President Donald Trump while he was in New York to raise funds and awareness for a charity foundation which provides free surgeries to children with congenital heart defects.

Gavaskar met Trump at the Trump Bedminster Golf Course in New York, a press release stated. "Gavaskar utilised the time between the limited overs and the Test series of the West Indies tour in America to create awareness for the Heart to Heart foundation (h2h). This is in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai which is providing free surgeries for children with congenital heart defects," the release stated.

"The iconic batsman participated in multiple fundraising events in New Jersey and Atlanta which raised funds for over 230 surgeries."

Gavaskar is doing commentary in the ongoing Test series between India and the West Indies. He will return to the West coast of USA after the second and final Test in Jamaica to participate in few more fund-raisers.

These events will be in the Silicon Valley, Seattle, Louisville - the town where there is a cricket ground named after him - Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Chicago. He will then fly back to India to take up commentary duties in the home series against South Africa starting mid-September.

charitydonald trumpOff The Fieldsunil gavaskar

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
