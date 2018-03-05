Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Gavaskar Named as Commissioner of T20 Mumbai League

Updated: March 5, 2018, 7:23 PM IST
Gavaskar Named as Commissioner of T20 Mumbai League

Image Credit: Getty Images.

Mumbai: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was on Tuesday named as the Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held here from March 11-21.

All the matches of the League, in which six teams are participating, will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The announcement to appoint Gavaskar was made by the Mumbai Cricket
Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) through a media release. Gavaskar was the first Test batsman to score 10,000 runs.

"The T20 Mumbai League is a very exciting development in the city's cricketing landscape, and it is thrilling to be a part of it from the inaugural edition itself.

"Mumbai is bursting with talent, and the league will provide the much-needed platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and scale great heights," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in the release.
mumbai leaguesunil gavaskarT20 Mumbai League
First Published: March 5, 2018, 7:21 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking