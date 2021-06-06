Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat Are All Time Greats in My Book...Ravichandran Ashwin Not Quite There: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar has justified his comments where he said that he doesn’t consider Ravichandran Ashwin as an all time great. His remarks made quite a furor with a number of cricketers expressing their contrary views on the issue. Now, Manjrekar has come out on Twitter and justified his position, defining what an all time great in the game of cricket is. He cited the example of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar as ‘all time greats’ in his book.

‘All- time great’ is the highest praise & acknowledgement given to a cricketer. Cricketers like Don Bradman, Sobers, Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Virat etc are all time greats in my book. With due respect, Ashwin not quite there as an all-time great yet,” he tweeted.

Earlier at ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar aired his views which didn’t go down well with former great Ian Chappell as well.

“When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems,” Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo. “One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there,” he added.

However, former Australia captain Ian Chappell disagreed.

“I would like to make a couple of points there — if you look at Joel Garner, I mean how many five-wicket hauls Joel Garner has? Not many, when you consider how good he was and his record. And why, because he was performing with three other very, very fine players,” Chappell pointed out.

“And I think, particularly of late, I find that the Indian attack has been so strong that the wickets are being shared around more,” he added.

