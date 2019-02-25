Gayle a Legend & Hero to Young Players In The Team: Darren Bravo

Loading...
"He's definitely a hero to the young players," Bravo, who is set to receive his 100th ODI cap in the third ODI against England said. "Not even a hero; he's a legend. The experience of having Chris in the dressing room is priceless. He puts a smile on each and every player's face. And, as you can see when we go out there, we really enjoy our cricket.
"If you look at the stats, he's achieved a lot at the international level. He's a special player. We're really happy to have him.”
Gayle had announced prior to the England series that he will retire from international cricket post the 2019 Cricket World Cup. At 39, the hard-hitting opener hasn't been in the best of form in the past few years but as was evidenced in the first and second ODI where he returned with a century and a fifty, Gayle still has it in him to clobber any bowling attack.
Bravo said that despite his power hitting being on the wane, having Gayle around the Windies change room has always been beneficial for the youngsters.
"He's getting on a bit in age, but he's still striking the ball nicely, so that is the most important thing,” Bravo said. “And in the dressing room, he's always giving information, he's helping all the youngsters.
"I think over the last few years he's changed the game a little bit. He's not going so hard as before. He understands his game pretty well. As long as it all goes well, as far as his approach is concerned, I don't see any reason we can't consistently cross the 300 mark."
Bravo though did admit that batting with Gayle sometimes can get a bit "frustrating" due to his reluctance in running between the wickets but said that he manages to make up for it with his big hits in the end.
"There are obvious singles that he may not take as he's probably getting a little slow," Bravo quipped. "But having him at the other end, he can make up. He can hit two sixes in the next over and make up for the single that was deprived from the other batter. I don't want to get too negative. So far he’s been our highest run-scorer. He's been tremendous."
Bravo, who himself is on a comeback trail said he was quite happy with the current climate in the West Indies unit. The hosts overcame the loss in the first ODI with a win in the second and will now head Grenada in a bid to take a lead in the five-match series.
"I'm happy; the guys are smiling," he said. "It's always good to have the best of both worlds. It's a good feeling. There's a nice gel of experience and young guys. The fans are enjoying our style of play, which is the most important thing.
"Pybus (interim coach) is doing a fantastic job. So far so good. I wish him all the best."
