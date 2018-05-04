Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Gayle Looks to Continue Rich Vein of Form Against Mumbai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
King XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle has been in destructive form this IPL season having mustered 252 runs in just 4 matches. The swashbuckling opener has a two fifties and a ton to his name already, and is looking good for a few more.

What is noteworthy is that, he is the 2nd highest scorer for KXIP despite having played 3 less matches than the top scorer KL Rahul who has scored 268 runs.

His average of 126.00 this season is head above heels over anyone else, the 2nd best average belongs to MS Dhoni (82.25).

Also, Gayle’s strike rate of 161.54 this season is his 2nd best in an IPL season and his best since 2011 when he struck 608 runs at a strike rate of 183.13.

Although Gayle has been in and out of the Punjab team for various reasons, he has managed to make an impact in almost every game that he has played. Come the match against Mumbai Indians on Friday, if Gayle gets a place in the playing XI, he it could be a regular run-fest for the Jamaican.

He boasts of a healthy record against Mumbai, having scored 469 runs against them in the competition. Gayle has scored 4 half-centuries against Mumbai, joint-highest against a currently active IPL opponent.

Punjab, under Ravichandran Ashwin's leadership, have won five out of their seven games, and are inching towards the Play-Offs.

A week off has certainly helped the likes of Gayle and Rahul recharge their batteries and they will be aiming to come out all guns blazing at their adopted home, Indore.

Kings XI Punjab's season has been about collective performance. They don't have the 'Orange Cap' or 'Purple Cap' holders in their ranks but everyone has chipped in with impactful performances as and when required.

First Published: May 4, 2018, 12:51 PM IST

