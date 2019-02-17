Gayle to Retire From ODIs After 2019 World Cup

Loading...
The 39-year-old opener, who has scored 9,727 runs in 284 ODIs, is set to play his first international since last July against England on Wednesday.
BREAKING NEWS - WINDIES batsman Chris Gayle has announced he will retire from One-day Internationals following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales. (More to come) #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/AXnS4umHw2
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 17, 2019
More to follow...
First Published: February 17, 2019, 11:04 PM IST