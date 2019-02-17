Gayle to Retire From ODIs After 2019 World Cup

Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
AFP | Updated: February 17, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
(Reuters)

Veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from One-Day International cricket after this year's World Cup in England and Wales, Windies Cricket announced on Sunday (February 17).

The 39-year-old opener, who has scored 9,727 runs in 284 ODIs, is set to play his first international since last July against England on Wednesday.



First Published: February 17, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
