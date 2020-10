GCC vs FZL Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GCC vs FZL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GCC vs FZL Dream11 Best Picks /GCC vs FZL Dream11 Captain / GCC vs FZL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Gracia CC will face an uphill task when they play host to table-toppers Falco Zalmi CC in their upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona fixture on Wednesday, October 21. The ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC match is scheduled for 8:30 pm. The outing will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

In their latest game, Gracia CC were handed a 37-run defeat by Catalunya while Falco Zalmi CC beat Joves Units CC by 93 runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC: Match Details

October 21 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, GCC vs FZL Dream11 team for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC:

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC captain: Paramjit Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC vice-captain: Christian Munoz-Mills

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC wicket keeper: Paramjit Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC batsmen: Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC all rounders: Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Amol Rathod

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Falco Zalmi CC bowlers: Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi

GCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Falco Zalmi CC: Paramjit Singh (WK), Harpreet Singh, Christian Munoz-Mills, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi

GCC vs FZL ECS T10 Barcelona, Falco Zalmi CC playing 11 against Gracia CC: Awais Ahmed (WK), Adeel Sarwar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Javed Akram, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed