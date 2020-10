GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Best Picks / GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Captain / GCC vs HCCS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Gracia CC is set to take on Hira CC Sabadell in the 24th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday at 08:30 pm IST at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. It will be the second match of the day for GCC and the outcome of their first one against Catalunya is likely to have an impact on it. Their opponent HCCS have fared very poorly in the tournament so far, having lost all three matches it has played. They have tried different team compositions in three matches, but always ended up short. In their last match against MBCC, they failed to chase a target of 98 as three of their best batsmen were out for duck. They must get a win here if they are to have any chance of moving up in the tournament.

GCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Hira CC Sabadell Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

GCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

GCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Hira CC Sabadell: Match Details

October 19 – 08:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

GCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Hira CC Sabadell: Kuldeep Lal (WK), Alumdar Hussain, Bikramjit Singh, Heera Mahey, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sodhi, Vijay Kumar, Trilochan Singh, Jujhar Singh, Paramjit Singh

GCC vs HCCS ECS T10 Barcelona, Hira CC Sabadell playing 11 against Gracia CC: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar UI Haq, Harjot Singh, Shanawar Shahzad, Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Manan Ayub, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Ikram UI Haq