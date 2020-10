GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Best Picks / GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Captain / GCC vs JUCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Bottom-placed Gracia CC will take on Joves Unit CC in their upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona fixture on Thursday, October 30. The ECS T10 Barcelona Gracia CC vs Joves Unit CC will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams have defeated Men In Blue in their most recent fixture. Gracia CC beat Men In Blue CC by six wickets while Joves Units CC defeated Men in Blue CC by 76 runs.

The outing will commence from 1 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

GCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC Live Score / Scorecard

ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC: Match Details

October 29 - 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona, GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC:

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC captain: Mukhtiar Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC vice-captain: Taqqi UI Mazhar

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC wicket keeper: Shahid Nazir-I

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC batsmen: Bikramjit Singh, Haroon Salik, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC all rounders: Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Usman Mushtaq-I

ECS T10 Barcelona GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction for Gracia CC vs Joves Units CC bowlers: Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Trilochan Singh

GCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Gracia CC playing 11 against Joves Units CC: Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Tajinder Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Paramjit Singh.

GCC vs JUCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Units CC playing 11 against Gracia CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Mushtaq-I, Israr Ahmad, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Syed Gulraiz-Hussain, Muhammad Zafar Khan.