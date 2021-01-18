GDP vs KNP Dream 11 Predictions Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Best Picks / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Captain / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the eighth match of the Nepal One Day 2021 series, Gandaki Province will be squaring off against Karnali Province. The two group A teams are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 19. In the match, Karnali Province will be eyeing their first win of the tournament. The team have only played one match till now and have been on the losing side of it against Tribhuwan Army Club by 80 runs. GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province match will start from 8:45 AM IST at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Karnali Province have played two matches till now. The team have won and lost one match each as of now. In their latest match, they won against Province Number 1 by two wickets.

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province: Live Streaming

All matches of the Nepal One Day 2021 can be watched on the Fancode app.

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province : Live Score

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province : Match Details

The Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province match is on Tuesday, January 19. The match will start from 8:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, dream 11 team, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province captain: Dipesh Khatri

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province vice-captain: Diwan Babu Pun

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province wicket keeper: Samir Kandel

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province batsmen: Unish Singh, Raj Shah, Arjun Kumal

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province all-rounders: Diwan Babu Pun, Raj Shah, Bipin Khatri, Dipesh Khatri

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province bowlers: Lalit Pyakurel, Amrit Gurung, Rupak Dahal

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 Gandaki Province probable 11 against Karnali Province: Dipesh Khatri, Arjun Kumal, Samir Kandel, Dipak Dumre, Abhishek Thapa, Bishal Paudel, Bishnu Pandey, Subas Bhandari, Bipin Khatri (c), Amrit Gurung, Chandra Kant Paudel

GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 Karnali Province probable 11 against Gandaki Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Himanshu Shahi, Diwan Babu Pun, Raj Shah, Unish Singh, Lalit Pyakurel, Rupak Dahal