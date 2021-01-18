GDP vs KNP Dream 11 Predictions Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
SL
ENG421/10(117.1) RR 3.5976/3(24.2) RR 3.12
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
GDP vs KNP Dream 11 Predictions Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Best Picks / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Captain / Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 7:11 PM IST
In the eighth match of the Nepal One Day 2021 series, Gandaki Province will be squaring off against Karnali Province. The two group A teams are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 19. In the match, Karnali Province will be eyeing their first win of the tournament. The team have only played one match till now and have been on the losing side of it against Tribhuwan Army Club by 80 runs. GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province match will start from 8:45 AM IST at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu. Karnali Province have played two matches till now. The team have won and lost one match each as of now. In their latest match, they won against Province Number 1 by two wickets.
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province: Live Streaming
All matches of the Nepal One Day 2021 can be watched on the Fancode app.
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province : Live Score
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province : Match Details
The Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province match is on Tuesday, January 19. The match will start from 8:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021, dream 11 team, Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province captain: Dipesh Khatri
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province vice-captain: Diwan Babu Pun
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province wicket keeper: Samir Kandel
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province batsmen: Unish Singh, Raj Shah, Arjun Kumal
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province all-rounders: Diwan Babu Pun, Raj Shah, Bipin Khatri, Dipesh Khatri
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 dream 11 prediction Gandaki Province vs Karnali Province bowlers: Lalit Pyakurel, Amrit Gurung, Rupak Dahal
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 Gandaki Province probable 11 against Karnali Province: Dipesh Khatri, Arjun Kumal, Samir Kandel, Dipak Dumre, Abhishek Thapa, Bishal Paudel, Bishnu Pandey, Subas Bhandari, Bipin Khatri (c), Amrit Gurung, Chandra Kant Paudel
GDP vs KNP Nepal One Day 2021 Karnali Province probable 11 against Gandaki Province: Bipin Rawal, Hemant Oli, Nischal Rawal, Rabindra Shahi, Dinesh Adhikari, Himanshu Shahi, Diwan Babu Pun, Raj Shah, Unish Singh, Lalit Pyakurel, Rupak Dahal
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking