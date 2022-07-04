'Gearing up for Some White-ball Cricket': Out of Isolation Rohit Sharma Sweats it Out in Nets - WATCH

India suffered a major blow ahead of the rescheduled Test against England as Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the game due to Covid-19. He returned a positive test during a 4-day warm-up game against Leicestershire and was sent into isolation. But now the Indian skipper has turned fit and is training for the upcoming bilateral series against the Jos Buttler-led England which comprises 3 T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

Rohit on Monday was seen sweating it out in the nets in Edgbaston. Since he missed out on the fifth Test, he is utilising the time training himself for the shorter formats. He recently had an underwhelming season of IPL in which he scored just 268 runs in 14 games at a dismal average of 19.14. The fans will expect a better and rejuvenated comeback when leads the Indian side on English soil.

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score

Meanwhile, the BCCI shared a video in which Rohit could be seen practicing in Edgbaston nets. He batted against off-spinner Ashwin whose arrival in the United Kingdom was delayed as he contracted Covid.

“@ImRo45- out and about in the nets! Gearing up for some white-ball cricket,” the BCCI captioned the video.

Earlier on Sunday, news agency PTI reported that Rohit has tested negative and is out of isolation. It was also learned that he will be available for the white-ball series against England, beginning with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7.

“Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today’s T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of the first T20I,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by PTI as saying.

As per medical protocol, any player who is out of quarantine needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check their lung capacity post Covid-19.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white-ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards. The first T20I starts on July 7, two days after the scheduled end of the Test on July 5.

