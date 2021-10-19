GEK vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match, October 19, 1:00 PM IST

GEK vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between GEK and Athens Cricket Academy: GEK will go head-to-head against Athens Cricket Academy in the second match of the ongoing ECS T10 Corfu 2021. GEK vs Athens Cricket Academy match will commence at 1:00 PM IST at the Marina Cricket Ground on October 19, Tuesday. GEK will have an advantage over Athens as the team will have a fair idea regarding the playing conditions.

This will be GEK’s second game in the tournament as they will be playing against Dekathlon in the curtain-raiser. In addition, the team has a lot of experienced players in their team who have represented Greece on the national level.

Athens Cricket Academy also have a perfect blend of batters, bowlers, and all-rounders in their squad. However, the team lacks experience when compared to GEK. The team will be hoping for a good performance from their main players including Qasir Amin and Sayed Mohammad Aqeel to get off to a winning start.

Ahead of the match between GEK and Athens Cricket Academy; here is everything you need to know:

GEK vs ACA Telecast

The GEK vs Athens Cricket Academy game will not be telecast in India

GEK vs ACA Live Streaming

The match between GEK and Athens Cricket Academy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GEK vs ACA Match Details

GEK will face Athens Cricket Academy at the Marina Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on October 19, Tuesday.

GEK vs ACA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel

Vice-captain: Zain Ali Haider

Suggested Playing XI for GEK vs ACA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sayed Mohammad Aqeel

Batters: Nikolaos Mourikis, Bilal Muhammad, Zain Ali Haider

All-rounders: Alexandros Lagos, Aslam Muhammad, Akif Khan, Qasir Amin

Bowlers: Sinan Khan, Ilias Bardis, Zubair Ashraf

GEK vs ACA Probable XIs

GEK: Aamir Javaid, Ilias Bardis, Giorgas Nikitas (wk), Anastasios-Tasos Manousis, Aslam Mohammad (c), Alexandros Lagos, Nikolaos Mourikis, Georgios Vramis, Asrar Ahmed, Sinan Khan, Georgios Galanis

Athens Cricket Academy: Qasir Amin, Umer Abbas, Zubair Ahsraf, Sayed Mohammad Aqeel (wk), Saleem Mahar (c), Akif Khan, Abdul Hayee Abid, Bilal Muhammad, Waheed Akbar, Zain Ali Haider, Imran Muhammad

