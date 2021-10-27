'Genuine Mistake in The Heat of The Moment': Waqar Younis Aplogises For His Controversial Remarks

Fast bowling legend Waqar Younis has posted an apology for his controversial remarks in wake of Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Waqar created a storm by terming Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz in during the drinks-break of the contest as ‘special’ because he did that in front of Hindus.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Having been widely criticised for the comments, he was now claimed it was something said in the heat of the moment, calling it a ‘genuine mistake’.

“In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion," read a tweet posted from Waqar’s official Twitter account late Tuesday.

In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies 🙏🏻— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 26, 2021

While speaking on Arya News, Waqar, who played 87 Tests and 262 ODIs, said he biggest takeaway for him from Pakistan’s dominating performance was Rizwan offering Namaz.

Sabse ache baat jo Rizwan ne ki. Usne ground mein khade hoke Naamaz padhe, hinduon ke beech mein…So that was really something very very special for me. (What I liked the most is what Rizwan did. He stood in the middle of the ground and read the prayers, in front of the Hindus)," Waqar was quoted as saying.

The remarks drew sharp reaction from Indian cricket fraternity with the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra and noted commentator Harsha Bhogle slamming the former Pakistan cricketer.

“Hinduon ke beech me khade hoke namaaz padhe, that was very very special for me" - Waqar. Takes jihadi mindset of another level to say this in a sport. What a shameless man," tweeted Prasad.

Harsha Bhogle said it’s “one of the most disappointing things I have heard".

“For a person of Waqar Younis’ stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible," Bhogle said.

“You would think that cricketers, as ambassadors of our game, would be a little more responsible. I am sure there will be an apology on the way from Waqar. We need to unite the cricket world, not divide it by religion.

“I really hope that a lot of genuine sports lovers in Pakistan are able to see the dangerous side to this statement and join in my disappointment. It makes it very difficult for sports lovers like us to try and tell people it is just sport, just a cricket match," he added.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also tweeted, “Et tu, Waqar!"

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here