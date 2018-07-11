Geoffrey Boycott Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

Boycott underwent surgery on June 27 and is now at his Yorkshire home, having spent 10 days in the hospital, mostly in the cardiac critical care unit. With the surgeon happy with his recovery, Boycott was then allowed to head home.
Boycott though should resume his commentary duty from the third Test at Trent Bridge. The former England opener was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment and was given the all-clear.
First Published: July 11, 2018, 9:20 AM IST