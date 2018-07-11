Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Geoffrey Boycott Recovering From Open Heart Surgery

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 11, 2018, 9:20 AM IST
File image of former England cricketer Geoff Boycott. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott underwent a successful quadruple open heart bypass in a Leeds hospital. While Boycott is back home, he will miss the first two India Tests, his family has said.

Boycott underwent surgery on June 27 and is now at his Yorkshire home, having spent 10 days in the hospital, mostly in the cardiac critical care unit. With the surgeon happy with his recovery, Boycott was then allowed to head home.

Boycott though should resume his commentary duty from the third Test at Trent Bridge. The former England opener was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002. He underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatment and was given the all-clear.

