George Bailey to Captain PMs XI Against South Africa

AFP | Updated: October 19, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
George Bailey. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Sydney: Australia's former Twenty20 skipper George Bailey was named captain of a Prime Minister's XI Friday to face South Africa in a one-day warm-up match that kicks off their short tour later this month.

He is one of four players with international experience picked for the October 31 day-night clash at Canberra's Manuka Oval, alongside Nic Maddinson, Jason Behrendorff and Gurinder Sandhu.

Former Test opener Chris Rogers will coach the team, which also features budding future stars Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha and Josh Philippe.

"It's pleasing to have a number of players who have represented Australia, led by George Bailey," said national selector Greg Chappell.

"As in recent years there's a good blend of experienced cricketers and some of the country's best young players." South Africa play three ODIs against Australia in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart from November 4-11.

PM's XI: George Bailey (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Max Bryant, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha. 12th man: Tom Engelbrecht.

First Published: October 19, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
