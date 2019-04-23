George Munsey Smashes 25-Ball Ton for Gloucestershire 2nd XI

Loading...
Munsey clobbered five fours and 20 sixes to eventually finish on 147 off just 39 balls which included an over where he slammed sixes in a row as Gloucestershire racked up 326/3 in their 20 overs. Munsey's opening partner GP Willows also thumped 115 in just 59 balls while the No.3 batsman Tom Price struck a 23-ball 50.
Gloucestershire won the game by 112 runs.
Unbelievable things happening in our Second XI game against Bath CC.@CricketScotland's George Munsey smashing an astonishing century off just 25 balls🔥🔥— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) April 21, 2019
The record for the fastest century in T20 cricket is 30 balls which is held by Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore. During that knock the Jamaican had also screamed his way to the highest-ever individual score in a 20-over game - 175 not out. Munsey brought up his century five balls quicker than Gayle.
The highest-ever team score in T20 cricket was set by Afghanistan earlier this year against Ireland, when they plundered 278/3, with Hazratullah Zazai scoring 162 not out.
First Published: April 23, 2019, 10:28 AM IST