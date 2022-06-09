GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 match, June 9, 3:00 PM IST

GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECI German T20I Tri-Series 2022 match between Germany and Austria: The 2022 edition of the ECI German T20 Tri-Series will get underway from June 9 at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld. The Tri-Series will have three teams Austria, Germany and Sweden fighting with each other for the title.

Germany will start their title defence with a battle against Austria in the curtain-raiser. The team lifted the cup last year by getting the better of Norway by six wickets. Speaking about their overall performance, Germany won three out of four league games last year to top the points table.

The team will hope to create the same magic this time around as well. They have a good number of players in the squad like Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan and Talha Khan.

Austria are a new team in the tri-series. They have a strong squad on paper and are expected to give a tough fight to the defending champions on Thursday. Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin and Iqbal Hossain will be the key players for Austria.

Ahead of the match between the Germany and Austria, here is everything you need to know:

GER vs AUT Telecast

Germany vs Austria game will not be telecast in India.

GER vs AUT Live Streaming

The GER vs AUT fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs AUT Match Details

Germany and Austria will play against each other at the National Performance Centre in Krefeld at 3:00 PM IST on June 9, Thursday.

GER vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain – Iqbal Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abrar Bilal

Batters: Talha Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin

All-rounders: Iqbal Hossain, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers: Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Mark Simpson Parker

GER vs AUT Probable XIs:

Germany: Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Rajesh Kumar Chinnasamy, Nilay Patel, Harish Srinivasan, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Talha Khan, Aritharan Vaseekaran, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan

Austria: Razmal Shigiwal, Mehar Cheema, Abrar Bilal, Quinton Norris, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Iqbal Hossain, Ahsan Yousuf, Mark Simpson Parker

