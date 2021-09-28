GER vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 28, 04:30 PM IST

GER vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Germany and the Czech Republic: Germany will square off against the Czech Republic in the eighth match of the ongoing Group C contest of the ECC T10 2021. The encounter will be played on September 28, Tuesday at 04:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval. Germany and the Czech Republic kickstarted their campaign in the tournament in a similar fashion.

Germany were brilliant in their opening match as they defeated Itlay by three wickets. The team easily chased 112 runs in their ten overs to acquire two points. However, they failed to carry forward the momentum as they lost their very next game to England XI by six wickets.

Just like Germany, the Czech Republic also started their campaign in the ECC T10 with a victory. The team defeated Finland by 13 runs as they excelled in all the departments in the match. The same was followed by the Czech Republic getting better off Italy by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Germany and the Czech Republic; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs CZR Telecast

Germany vs Czech Republic match will not be televised in India.

GER vs CZR Live Streaming

Germany vs Czech Republic match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs CZR Match Details

The match between Germany and the Czech Republic will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 28, Tuesday at 04:30 PM IST.

GER vs CZR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shoaib Azam

Vice-Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Husnain Kabeer

Batters: Shoaib Azam, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Nasrullah Zadran

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan

Bowlers: Naveed Ahmed, Satyajit Sengupta, Fayaz Nasseri

GER vs CZR Probable XIs:

Germany: Husnain Kabeer(wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Rohit Singh, Mohammad Yasub, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Finn Sadarangani, Saied Sajad, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai

Czech Republic: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here