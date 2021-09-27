GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 27, 04:30 PM IST

GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Germany and the England XI: Germany will square off against the England XI in the third match of the ongoing Group C contest of the ECC T10 2021. The encounter will be played on September 27, Monday, at 04:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. Both the teams are expected to give their best in the group stage as the top teams from each group will qualify for the second stage of the competition.

Germany will have an edge over England as they have the experience of playing in the ten-over match. Also, the team will be well-versed with the playing conditions and the pitch as they will be competing against Itlay in their first match of the ECC T10.

England XI, on the other hand, are new to 10-over cricket as they will be playing their first T10 match on Monday. The cricket nation is expected to field their A team for the ECC T10.

Ahead of the match between Germany and the England XI; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs ENG-XI Telecast

Germany vs England XI match will not be televised in India.

GER vs ENG-XI Live Streaming

Germany vs England XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs ENG-XI Match Details

The match between Germany and the England XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 27, Monday at 04:30 PM IST.

GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Finn Sadarangani

Vice-Captain- Andy Rishton

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs ENG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Mellor

Batters: Dan Lincoln, Shoaib Azam Khan, Tom Devan

All-rounders: Saied Sajad-Sadat, Finn Sadarangani, Sam Pearce, Andy Rishton

Bowlers: Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Sreekesh Srinivas

GER vs ENG-XI Probable XIs:

Germany: Yasub Muhammad, Shoaib Azam Khan, Rohit Singh, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Mahela Daub, Saied Sajad-Sadat, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Nasrullah, Zadran, Shahir Malikzai, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei

England XI: Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Andy Rishton, Euan Woods, Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Arthur Godsal, Tom Devan, Sam Pearce

