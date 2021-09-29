GER vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Germany and Finland: Germany cricket team will be going up against Finland for the first time in the 15th Group C match of ECC T10. Just like all the previous games of ECC, GER vs FIN encounter will also be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 08:30 PM IST.

Both sides will be desperate to win the Wednesday night game as the tournament is heading towards its business days. Germany will be keen on making amends in the squad to show consistency. The team has so far won two out of four league matches. They are currently third in the points table.

On the other hand, Finland need to pull their socks up to finish in the top two. The team has failed to make an impact in the tournament. They have won just one out of their four league games. With only two points, Finland are reeling at the second-last spot.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Finland; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs FIN Telecast

Germany vs Finland match will not be televised in India.

GER vs FIN Live Streaming

Germany vs Finland match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs FIN Match Details

The match between Germany and Finland will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 08:30 PM IST.

GER vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rohit Singh

Vice-Captain: Shoaib Azam

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan, Mohammad Yasub

Batters: Shoaib Azam, Peter Gallagher, Nathan Collins

All-rounders: Amjad Sher, Rohit Singh, Mahesh Tambe

Bowlers: Raaz Muhammad, Fayaz Nasseri, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

GER vs FIN Probable XIs:

Germany: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Nasseri, Husnain Kabeer(wk), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh, Mahela Daub, Shoaib Azam, Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Finn Sadarangani, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy

Finland: Amjad Sher, Naveed Shahid, Nathan Collins, Jonathan Scamans(wk), Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar

