GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series match, August 06, 2:30 PM IST

FOR DREAM 11: GER vs FRA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Germany T20I Tri-Series between Germany and France August 06, 2:30 PM IST

Check here GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series match between Germany and France. Also, check the schedule of Germany vs France GER vs FRA live streaming details, Germany probable XI, France probable XI.

Germany vs France Dream11, GER vs FRA Dream11 Latest Update, GER vs FRA Dream11 Win, GER vs FRA Dream11 App, GER vs FRA Dream11 2021, GER vs FRA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, GER vs FRA Dream11 Live Streaming

GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series between Germany and France:

The third match of the Germany T20I tri-series will be played between Germany and France on August 6, Thursday. The Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host the exciting affair at 2:30 pm IST. Cricket fans can expect a terrific game of cricket as both Germany and France won their first match in the T20I tri-serries.

Playing the curtain-raiser of the tri-series against Norway, Germany produced an all-round performance to script a victory by five wickets. The hosts’ bowling unit ruled the show as they managed to stop Norway at a mere score of 76 runs in 20 overs.

France also has a lead in the T20 series as they won their first match against Norway by four wickets. During the game, France stopped Norway at a score of 112 in 20 overs. Following the total, the team was able to post 113 runs on the scoreboard in 19.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between Germany and France; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs FRA Telecast

Germany vs France match will not be broadcasted in India.

GER vs FRA Live Streaming

The GER vs FRA match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

GER vs FRA Match Details

The third match of the Germany T20I Tri-Series will be played between Germany and France on August 06, Friday at 02:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Noman Amjad

Vice-Captain- Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Husnain Kabeer

Batsmen: Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Harmanjot Singh, Jubaid Ahamed, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran

All-rounders: Venkatraman Ganesan, Noman Amjad, Usman Shahid-I

Bowlers: Sajid Liaqat, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Mouhammad Dawood

GER vs FRA Probable XIs:

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Harish Srinivasan, Venkatraman Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Sahir Naqash, Husnain Kabeer, Venkatraman Ganesan, Israr Khan, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei,

France: Hevit Alodin Jackson, Usman Shahid-I, Noman Amjad, Usman Riaz Khan, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Mouhammad Dawood, Mustafa Omer, Jubaid Ahmad, Virk Mohammad Ali

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here