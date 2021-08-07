GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series match, August 07, 02:30 PM IST

GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series between Germany and France: The fourth T20 International of the Germany T20I tri-series will see the host Germany locking horns with France. The match will be played on August 7, Saturday, at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld

Germany will have an upper hand in the game against France on Saturday. The hosts have been at their best in the T20I series and are unbeatable thus far. They won the curtain-raiser against Norway by five wickets. Germany followed it up by another victory against France by two wickets. The team is expected to continue their winning run by scripting a victory against France.

France, on the other hand, started the tri-series on a good note as they defeated Norway by four wickets. However, there was a dip in the performance of the team as they lost their next game to Germany. France will fancy taking a revenge for their loss and level the series with Germany.

Ahead of the match between Germany and France; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs FRA Telecast

Germany vs France match will not be broadcasted in India.

GER vs FRA Live Streaming

The GER vs FRA match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

GER vs FRA Match Details

The fourth match of the Germany T20I Tri-Series will be played between Germany and France on August 07, Saturday at 02:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

GER vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Usman Shahid-I

Vice-Captain- Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs FRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harish Srinivasan

Batsmen: Talha Khan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Jubaid Ahamed

All-rounders: Venkatraman Ganesan, Usman Shahid-I, Sahir Naqash, Noman Amjad

Bowlers: Sajid Liaqat, Mouhammad Dawood, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

GER vs FRA Probable XIs:

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harish Srinivasan(wk), Talha Khan, Sajid Liaqat, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan, Sahir Naqash, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

France: Alestin Johnmary, Virk Mohammad Ali, Hevit Alodin Jackson(wk), Jubaid Ahamed, Mobashar Hussain Ashraf, Suventhiran Santhirakumaran, Usman Shahid, Usman Riaz Khan, Rahmatullah Mangal, Dawood Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad

