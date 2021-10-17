GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction And Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable XIs For ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021, October 17, 6:45 PM IST

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Germany and Italy: The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 is likely to be a thrilling affair as Germany will be squaring off against Italy. The match is scheduled to be played on October 17, Sunday at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 06:45 PM IST.

Germany and Italy had contrasting starts to their campaign in the T20 competition. Germany faced a setback in their first match as they suffered a four-run defeat against Jersey. However, the team was quick to make amends as they scripted a scintillating victory over Denmark in their next match by six wickets. The team will be hoping for another victory on Sunday to increase their chances of winning the competition.

Italy, on the other hand, completely outclassed Denmark by six wickets. However, the team failed to continue the momentum as they lost their second game to Jersey by a massive 41 runs. The team now needs to regain the confidence to make a comeback in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs ITA Telecast

Germany vs Italy game will not be telecast in India

GER vs ITA Live Streaming

The match between Germany and Italy will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs ITA Match Details

Germany will face Italy at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 6:45 PM IST on October 17, Sunday.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Grant Stewart

Vice-Captain: Sahir Naqash

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Michael Richardson

Batters: Gian Meade, Harmanjot Singh, Talha Khan

All-rounders: Sahir Naqash, Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Gareth Kyle Berg

Bowlers: Jaspreet Singh, Jade Dernbach, Vishnu Elam Bharathi

GER vs ITA Probable XIs

Germany: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson(wk), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan(c), Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Harmanjot Singh, Fayaz Nasseri

Italy: Gareth Berg(c), Jade Dernbach, Manpreet Singh(wk), Gian Meade, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Nikolai Smith, Damith Kosala, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Joy Perera

