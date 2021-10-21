GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match, October 21, 1:45 pm IST

Germany vs Italy Dream11, GER vs ITA Dream11 Latest Update, GER vs ITA Dream11 Win, GER vs ITA Dream11 App, GER vs ITA Dream11 2021, GER vs ITA Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, GER vs ITA Dream11 Live Streaming

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Germany and Italy:

The 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 will see Germany face Italy. The match is scheduled to be played on October 21, Thursday, at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 1:45 pm IST.

Germany have performed relatively better in the T20 competition. The team is currently second in the standings with three victories to their credit from five league matches. Italy, on the other hand, are third in the points table with two victories and three losses.

This will be the second time that the two teams will be going up against each other. The first encounter between both sides saw Germany scripting a victory by four wickets. The Venkatraman Ganesan’s team comfortably chased the score of 104 runs in 18.4 overs as Dylan Blignaut played a sublime knock of 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs ITA Telecast

The game will not be telecasted in India

GER vs ITA Live Streaming

Germany vs Italy game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GER vs ITA Match Details

Germany will square off against Italy at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 1:45 pm IST on October 21, Thursday.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Talha Khan

Vice-Captain- Jade Dernbach

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Michael Richardson

Batters: Gian Meade, Talha Khan, Harmanjot Singh

All-rounders: Grant Stewart, Nikolai Smith, Sahir Naqash, Gareth Kyle Berg

Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh, Vishnu Elam Bharathi

GER vs ITA Probable XIs:

Germany: Talha Khan, Michael Richardson(wk), Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Dieter Klein, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Harmanjot Singh, Fayaz Nasseri, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan(c)

Italy: Nikolai Smith, Damith Kosala, Gareth Berg(c), Jade Dernbach, Manpreet Singh(wk), Gian Meade, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Joy Perera

