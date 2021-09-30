GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 30, 08:30 PM IST

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Germany and Italy: ECC T10 2021 is likely to produce another thrilling encounter as Germany will be facing Italy in the 20th match of the competition. Both the teams are expected to produce a good performance as they are well aware of the pitch of the Cartama Oval. Germany and Italy will be playing their last league game on September 30, Thursday at 08:30 PM IST.

After producing brilliant and consistent performances throughout, Germany will be hoping to end the group stage on a high note. Germany are sitting in second place with four victories and eight points to their name. The franchise is coming into the Thursday game after outclassing Finland in their last encounter by 25 runs.

Italy, on the other hand, haven’t been at their best in the ECC T10. The team has failed to get going as they could manage victory in just two out of six league games. Though Italy didn’t enjoy a good start in the competition, they will be hoping to conclude the group stage on a winning note. In addition, they will have some momentum on their side after defeating Finland in their last game.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs ITA Telecast

Germany vs Italy match will not be televised in India.

GER vs ITA Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will stream Germany vs Italy match.

GER vs ITA Match Details

The match between Germany and Italy will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 30, Thursday at 08:30 PM IST.

GER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Baljit Singh

Vice-Captain- Simranjit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Husnain Kabeer, Hassan Ahmad

Batters: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Simranjit Singh, Shoaib Azam Khan, Mahela Daub

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh, Sreekesh Srinivas

GER vs ITA Probable XIs:

Germany: Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Janaka Waas, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Nisar Ahmed (wk), Damith Kosala

Italy: Nasrullah, Zadran, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Yasub Muhammad, Shoaib Azam Khan, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Mahela Daub, Shahir Malikzai, Rohit Singh (c), Finn Sadarangani, Saied Sajad Sadat, Sreekesh Srinivas

