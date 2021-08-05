GER vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series match, August 05, 02:30 PM IST

GER vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Germany T20I Tri-Series between Germany and Norway: Germany is all set to play host to Norway and France in a seven-match T20I Tri-Series. The tri-series will be played from August 5 to August 8 at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld. The tournament was originally planned for May 2021,but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The curtain-raiser of the T20I tri-series will be played between Germany and Norway on August 5, Thursday at 02:30 pm IST. It will be an interesting contest as Germany have a strong batting unit at their disposal while Norway boasts of having a terrific bowling line-up.

Germany were last up against Spain in March 2021. The two-match T20I series between Germany and Spain ended in a draw as Spain won the first match while Germany scripted a victory in the last match. Norway, on the other hand, last played in a regional qualifier. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for Norway as they finished at the last position.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Norway; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs NOR Telecast

Germany vs Norway match will not be broadcasted in India.

GER vs NOR Live Streaming

The GER vs NOR match will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

GER vs NOR Match Details

The curtain-raiser of the Germany T20I Tri-Series will be played between Germany and Norway on August 05, Thursday at 02:30 PM IST at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld.

GER vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ahmadullah Shinwari

Vice-Captain - Venkatraman Ganesan

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Husnain Kabeer

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Ehtsham Ul Haq, Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei, Harmanjot Singh

All-rounders: Ahmadullah Shinwari, Pritvhi Bhart, Venkatraman Ganesan

Bowlers: Sajid Liaqat, Hashir Hussain, Syed Waqas Ahmed

GER vs NOR Probable XIs:

Germany: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Harish Srinivasan, Venkatraman Ganesan, Israr Khan, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Nooruddin Mujadady, Sajid Liaqat, Sahir Naqash, Husnain Kabeer,

Norway: Wahidullah Sahak, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Usman Arif, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak, Hashir Hussain, Junaid Mehmood, Raza Iqbal, Waqas Ahmed, Prithvi Bhart, Ehtsham Ul Haq

